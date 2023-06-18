Bank of America Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $190.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $155.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.60. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.68, a P/E/G ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after buying an additional 127,620 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 14.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,297,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,622,000 after buying an additional 412,719 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

