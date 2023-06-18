Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.75 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.
Truist Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
