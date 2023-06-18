Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.75 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

