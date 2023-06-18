Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) PT Raised to $21.00 at Stephens

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.73% from the company’s current price.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.09. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

