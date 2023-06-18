Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $89.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $83.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

