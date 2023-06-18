BMO Capital Markets Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $870.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQIX. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.83.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $778.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $727.69 and a 200 day moving average of $707.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $792.03.

Insider Activity

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.