Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Airbus Stock Up 0.4 %

EADSY opened at $35.64 on Thursday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Airbus Increases Dividend

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Airbus had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.3572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Airbus’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

About Airbus



Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

