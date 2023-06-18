Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $665.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerald P. Plush purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,897.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $80,375 over the last 90 days. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. JCSD Capital LLC increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 86,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 523,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.