Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNOX. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bionomics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

BNOX stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

