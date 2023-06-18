Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNOX. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bionomics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Bionomics Stock Performance
BNOX stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $10.90.
Bionomics Company Profile
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
