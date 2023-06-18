Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $114.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Westlake by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 661.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,414 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

