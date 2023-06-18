Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) PT Raised to $110.00

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.41. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

