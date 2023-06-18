Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) PT Lowered to $10.00

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 188.18% from the stock’s previous close.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $3.47 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,344,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.