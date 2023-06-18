Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) PT Lowered to $10.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 188.18% from the stock’s previous close.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $3.47 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,344,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

