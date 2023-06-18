Credit Suisse Group Increases Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $125.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Jabil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average of $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

