StockNews.com Downgrades Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Sell

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRK. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 52.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 94.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 407,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 198,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 126.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 219,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

