Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of ABCM opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. Abcam has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $22.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Abcam by 3,392.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 17,460,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960,597 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Abcam by 145.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,505,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abcam by 1,910.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,012 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Abcam by 2,741.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692,888 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

