Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Abcam Trading Up 17.1 %
Shares of ABCM opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. Abcam has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $22.54.
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
