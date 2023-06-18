Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $500.00 at Robert W. Baird

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.28.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.28 and a 200 day moving average of $365.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $395,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $3,071,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.