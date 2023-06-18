N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON:BWNG opened at GBX 24.10 ($0.30) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.40. The firm has a market cap of £110.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,198.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.20. N Brown Group has a 52-week low of GBX 18.75 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.55). The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11.

In related news, insider Dominic Appleton purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,015.02). 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

