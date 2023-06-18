Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $540.00 at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.28.

Shares of ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

