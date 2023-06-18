Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $540.00 at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.28.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
