Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,130 ($14.14) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.52) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Avon Protection Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 880 ($11.01) on Thursday. Avon Protection has a 12-month low of GBX 732 ($9.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.64). The stock has a market cap of £266.29 million, a PE ratio of 44,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 924.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 971.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00.

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185,000.00%.

In related news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.49) per share, with a total value of £83,800 ($104,854.85). In other Avon Protection news, insider Jos Sclater acquired 23,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 848 ($10.61) per share, with a total value of £195,599.68 ($244,744.34). Also, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.49) per share, with a total value of £83,800 ($104,854.85). Insiders purchased a total of 33,082 shares of company stock valued at $27,955,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

