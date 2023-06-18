Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.28.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.28 and a 200-day moving average of $365.24. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

