Atlantic Securities Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $580.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Atlantic Securities from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.28.
Shares of ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
