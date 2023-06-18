Atlantic Securities Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $580.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Atlantic Securities from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.28.

Shares of ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

