Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $575.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.28.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
