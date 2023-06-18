Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $575.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

