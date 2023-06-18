Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.28.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

