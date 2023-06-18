Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $544.00 at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.28.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.24. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

