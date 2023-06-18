Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $544.00 at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.28.
Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.24. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.