Piper Sandler Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $572.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.28.

Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

