Piper Sandler Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $572.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.28.
Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %
Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
