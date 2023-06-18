Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kinetik from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Price Performance

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $281.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.56%.

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In other news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,142,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,817,713.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Welch purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.13 per share, for a total transaction of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,142,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,817,713.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.