Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

CATY stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun bought 6,100 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

