Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOS stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

