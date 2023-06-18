Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) PT at C$17.29

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEY. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.5 %

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$10.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.96. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$9.71 and a 1 year high of C$15.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of C$278.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8492201 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Rating

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.