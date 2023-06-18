DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) versus Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Critical Survey

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) and Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of DallasNews shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Yellow Pages shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of DallasNews shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DallasNews and Yellow Pages’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DallasNews $150.65 million 0.14 -$9.79 million ($1.82) -2.18 Yellow Pages N/A N/A N/A $3.69 2.43

Profitability

Yellow Pages has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DallasNews. DallasNews is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yellow Pages, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares DallasNews and Yellow Pages’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DallasNews -6.53% -47.63% -12.45% Yellow Pages N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DallasNews and Yellow Pages, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DallasNews 0 0 0 0 N/A Yellow Pages 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yellow Pages has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Yellow Pages’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yellow Pages is more favorable than DallasNews.

Summary

Yellow Pages beats DallasNews on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, social media management, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software. In addition, the company offers commercial printing, distribution, preprint advertising, and shared mail packaging services; and operates Medium Giant, a full-service marketing agency. The company was formerly known as A.H. Belo Corporation and changed its name to DallasNews Corporation in June 2021. DallasNews Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

