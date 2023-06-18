Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $76.97, with a volume of 13754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,204.0% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after buying an additional 729,902 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 310,741 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,408,000.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

