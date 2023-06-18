Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 52974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Tecnoglass Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $202.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.86 million. Research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $65,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

