Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) PT Lowered to $24.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRBG. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CRBG opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.