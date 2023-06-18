Barclays Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $53.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of CARR opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 122,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

