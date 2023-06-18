Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $283.00 at Bank of America

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.
Caterpillar Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $245.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Institutional Trading of Caterpillar
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
