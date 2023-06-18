UBS Group Upgrades AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) to “Buy”

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $2,900.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2,800.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZO. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,493.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,959.58 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,569.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,489.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $606,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

