Zacks Research Comments on Allegion plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegion in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $6.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.60. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $118.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $203,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $258,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 108.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 18.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

