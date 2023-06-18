StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $2.94 on Friday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

About Oragenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.