StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $2.94 on Friday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
