92 Resources Reiterates “Reiterates” Rating for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

92 Resources reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $69,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $67,916,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.