Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BXP opened at $55.04 on Friday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.46.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

