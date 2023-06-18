Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $12.22 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

