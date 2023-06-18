Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $12.22 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
