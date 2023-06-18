Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 120.33% and a negative net margin of 1,255.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.