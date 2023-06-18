Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF) to Hold

Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc engages in brewing and retailing businesses. It operates through the following segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller’s Beer Company. The Managed Pubs and Hotels segment focuses on managing pubs and hotels. The Tenanted Inns segment comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.