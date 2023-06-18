StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AUMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
AUMN stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.38 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
