StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

AUMN stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.38 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.48% and a negative net margin of 42.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.