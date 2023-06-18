Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,750 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($25.65) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,280 ($28.53) to GBX 2,090 ($26.15) in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($25.03) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.77) to GBX 1,590 ($19.89) in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Stock Performance

Victrex stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. Victrex has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.