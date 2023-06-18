First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 792,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,189. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,189. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,322 shares of company stock worth $189,168 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get First Busey alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Busey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of First Busey by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Price Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.85. First Busey has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.43 million. First Busey had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.