Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 242,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:DMEHF opened at 0.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 1.04 and its 200 day moving average is 1.59. Desert Mountain Energy has a 12 month low of 0.74 and a 12 month high of 2.48.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which focuses on then exploration, development, and production of helium, hydrogen, and noble gases. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

