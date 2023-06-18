Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Rises By 20.9%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 535,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Boxlight Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Boxlight has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.54.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boxlight will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Articles

