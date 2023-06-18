Short Interest in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Increases By 20.7%

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on CorMedix from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, March 31st.

CorMedix Trading Down 1.0 %

CRMD stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $227.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 58.55% and a negative net margin of 45,003.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of diseases and conditions. The company was founded by Antony E. Pfaffle on July 28, 2006 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.

