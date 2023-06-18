Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Up 20.5% in May

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,610,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 42,820,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.24. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,992,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after buying an additional 869,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,028,000 after buying an additional 3,705,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,411,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,607,000 after buying an additional 173,490 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

