Short Interest in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Rises By 20.7%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQRR opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $50.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,698,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,490,000.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

