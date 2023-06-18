Short Interest in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Rises By 20.7%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:EQRR opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $50.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.